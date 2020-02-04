Disney+ has already netted 26.5 million subscribers

Disney's start on direct-to-customer streaming came out of the gate with the bang, as the company reported it already has more than 26.5 million paid subscribers for Disney+ (PDF). ESPN+ grew to 6.6 million subscribers from 1.4 million last year, while Hulu has 30 million customers total, with 3.2 million of them signing up for live TV services. On a call with investors, CEO Bob Iger reported that Disney+ is still growing, and is up to 28.6 million customers worldwide as of Monday.

That's still behind Netflix's 61 million paid streaming subscribers in the US (167 million worldwide), but Disney+ has yet to launch everywhere and has only been out since November. Disney didn't specify how many people opted for its bundled package of all three services, but noted a slight dip in per-subscriber revenue for ESPN and Hulu's streaming services as a result.

It's also unclear how many of these "paid subscribers" represent people who picked up Disney+ via deals with Verizon and others, and if they'll stick around once the bundles run out -- or at least until Disney can give us some new episodes of The Mandalorian's Adventures with Baby Yoda later this year.

On the call with investors, Iger specified that season two of The Mandalorian will debut in October, as well as shows it featured in Super Bowl ads like the MCU spinoff series on the way. Falcon & Winter Soldier will launch in August, and Wandavision arrives in December. He also revealed that Disney+ will launch in India via its HotStar service.