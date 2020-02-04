Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

Interactive love story 'Florence' will break your heart on Switch, PC and Mac

It'll hit all three platforms on February 13th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

Just in time for Valentine's Day and two years after it debuted on iOS, the interactive visual novel Florence is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac. It tells the story of a young woman, Florence, as she discovers herself and experiences the joy and heartache of first love.

Florence, which is from the designer behind Monument Valley, was one of Engadget's favorite games of 2018, in part because of its striking visuals and strong writing. It also won an Apple Design Award and a BAFTA for best mobile game. Florence will arrive on Nintendo's eShop, Steam, GOG and the Mac App Store on February 13. It'll cost $5.99.

