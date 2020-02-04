Fujifilm will announce the X-T4 on February 26th

While we don't know exactly how the X-T4 will improve on the already excellent X-T3, Fujirumours suggests the camera will feature Fuji's newest X-Trans APS-C sensor. It will also reportedly include in-body stabilization -- a feature that among the company's X-series cameras has so far been exclusive to the X-H1 -- as well as support for 10-bit internal 6K video capture at 60 frames per second. It could also include a fully articulating screen to make the camera an even better fit for vloggers.

