Samsung iOS app confirms the existence of new Galaxy Buds+

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are very, very real. A listing for the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ application (via CNET) has popped up on the Apple App Store as a preview, essentially confirming the updated earbuds' existence. Unfortunately, the app's description doesn't say much about the earbuds other than they're only compatible with iPhone 7 and newer devices running iOS 10 or higher. According to previous reports, though, the Galaxy Buds+ will lack active noise cancellation but will be able to run for 12 hours on a single charge, which is double the battery life of the current model.