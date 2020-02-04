Sony sets prices for (most of) its latest 4K LED TVs

The X800H lineup is no-frills with 'just' an X1 processor and less advanced LED lighting, but also offers lower pricing and a wider initial selection. It starts at $700 for a 43-inch set, while those who need larger can spring for 49-inch ($750), 55-inch ($1,000), 65-inch ($1,200), 75-inch ($1,800) and 85-inch ($2,700) screens.

Pricing for Sony's 8K and OLED sets will have to wait. These certainly aren't the lowest-priced sets you'll see this year (we'd expect brands like Vizio and TCL to undercut Sony), but they may hit the spot if you want a mid-range display or want a TV that fits well into Google's ecosystem.