Harley Quinn is smashing her way into 'Fortnite'

There's more on tap. Epic appears to be introducing a Valentine's Day event, Love and War, that will include challenges as well as free cosmetics like the Crushed and Ex skins. You should also see the return of launch pads, and Unreal Engine's Chaos physics engine will add more realistic behavior... well, as realistic as it gets for a game where people jump from a bus and drink juice to protect themselves.

These additions are really a last hurrah for the current season before Chapter 2 Season 2 starts on February 20th. Don't get too attached to the way things are right now, then. Although many of the goodies are likely to carry over, Fortnite is poised to change again in the near future.