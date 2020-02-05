Latest in Gear

Image credit: GM

GM will bring Super Cruise to 22 vehicles by 2022

You'll see 10 models with the driver assist feature by 2021.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
GM

The new Cadillac Escalade was just the start of GM's expansion plans for semi-autonomous tech. Company President Mark Reuss told investors that GM would bring Super Cruise to 22 models by 2022, with 10 of them receiving the driver assistance feature by 2021. The exec didn't mention vehicles by name, but the mix would (to no one's surprise) include pickups and SUVs.

GM had already outlined plans to deploy Super Cruise on all Cadillac models and other brands sometime in 2021, but hadn't given numbers like this.

While it's a significant expansion, GM is still being relatively conservative. Super Cruise only allows semi-autonomous driving on specified highways in North America where Tesla's Autopilot works on many roads with the prospect of full self-driving at some point in the future. Greater autonomy will have to wait for vehicles like the Cruise Origin shuttle. GM might not be in a rush, though. Tesla has sometimes been accused of moving too quickly with Autopilot, and the technology has been blamed for some crashes. GM may be happy to move slowly if it avoids safety problems and does more to protect its reputation.

Source: CNBC
In this article: car, cars, driver assist, gear, gm, semi-autonomous, super cruise, transportation
