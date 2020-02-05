Latest in Entertainment

See how VFX artists included Carrie Fisher in 'The Rise of Skywalker'

A sneak peek at the special effects that went into the epic movie.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
2h ago in AV
Whatever your opinion on Rise of Skywalker, we can probably all agree that its effects were pretty impressive -- not least because of the seamless inclusion of Carrie Fisher's scenes. The iconic Leia actress had only recorded a small amount of footage before she passed away. Now, the studio behind the film's VFX, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), has released a short video showcasing exactly they did it, as well as the work that went into other major scenes, such as the final space battle and Rey's jump over the TIE Silencer. Take a look below, although if you've somehow avoided seeing the movie yet, be aware that the video contains minor spoilers.

Source: ILMFX [YouTube]
In this article: art, av, Carrie Fisher, design, effects, entertainment, ILM, Industrial Light and Magic, Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars, VFX
