IMDb's free streaming service will have every episode of 'Lost'

Just when you'll get to watch depends on the series. Every episode of Ally McBeal will be available on IMDb TV starting April 1st, but you'll have to hold out until May 1st to be confused by Lost (in sync with the 10th anniversary of the finale). Malcolm in the Middle appears on June 1st.

This probably won't make you regret your subscription to Hulu (or other paid services, for that matter) given the age of the shows. As with IMDb TV's other additions, it's more about scooping up viewers who don't want to pay for Prime Video or might drift toward rival free services like the Sony-linked Crackle. The Disney-owned shows could give you a reason to check out IMDb TV and keep coming back, even if it's just for nostalgia's sake.