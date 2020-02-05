There are already ways to siphon data from computers without a network connection or old-fashioned physical theft, but this might be one of the cleverer examples. Researchers have found a way to steal data from "air-gapped" computers (that is, no way to connect to other devices) using an LCD's brightness. The approach has a compromised computer relay imperceptible changes in the LCD's RGB color values that a camera-equipped device can detect. You could theoretically trick someone into loading malware on the target system through a USB drive and use nearby hijacked security cameras to transmit that information.
Researchers can 'steal' data by tracking a PC monitor's brightness
No network connection required.
Don't worry about someone reading your login details through the window any time soon, though. As the methods imply, a data thief would still have to breach the victim computer and have cameras they control within line of sight. This could be helpful for intelligence agencies performing Stuxnet-style intrusions, but an attacker can't just sit outside your home and read data from your computer monitor. Still, it gives ultra-secure facilities something to think about -- they might not want to place cameras behind air-gapped computers lest a rival nation pull off some Mission Impossible-level espionage.