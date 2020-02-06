Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A $1 billion initiative aims to bring EV chargers to highways and rural areas

ChargePoint hopes to fill the gaps that prevent EV adoption.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

While Tesla, Electrify America and others technically have nationwide EV charging networks, they don't really provide full coverage -- many rural areas are far from any kind of charger infrastructure. ChargePoint believes it can help close that gap, though. It's teaming with NATSO on a $1 billion effort to bring EV chargers to over 4,000 travel centers and truck stops (which NATSO represents) by 2030, with a particular focus on highways and rural areas. This could both spur EV adoption in rural towns and help with long-distance travel for everyone, ChargePoint said.

The two allies hope to make use of both "public and private" cash to support their initiative, including Volkswagen settlement funds.

There's not much mystery as to why ChargePoint and NATSO are willing to spend on EV chargers. ChargePoint could corner an underserved market and reap the rewards if and when electric cars dominate. For NATSO, meanwhile, this may be a matter of survival. Many travel centers and truck stops are built on the assumption drivers are stopping for gas -- they could lose much of their business if people have few good reasons to make pit stops.

Source: ChargePoint
In this article: chargepoint, charger, charging, charging station, electric car, electric vehicle, ev, green, natso, rural, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Christina Koch returns to Earth after a record 328 days in space

Christina Koch returns to Earth after a record 328 days in space

View
What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy S20 event

What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy S20 event

View
Alphabet's Loon turned a stratospheric aircraft into an internet drone

Alphabet's Loon turned a stratospheric aircraft into an internet drone

View
Coronavirus outbreak is affecting Nintendo Switch supply in Japan

Coronavirus outbreak is affecting Nintendo Switch supply in Japan

View
Valve teases SteamVR 2.0 for 2020

Valve teases SteamVR 2.0 for 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr