Ford’s biking jacket shows emoji to everyone behind you

To bolster road safety, Ford came up with a way to help cyclists communicate: a jacket that displays emoji. The prototype has an LED display on the rear that's linked to a wireless remote attached to the handlebars. A cyclist might use it to display turn signals or a hazard symbol. They could also indicate their general mood: happy, sad or somewhere in between.

Ford worked with cyclists and industrial designers from Designworks on the Emoji Jacket, which they created as part of its Share the Road safety campaign. Whether you'll be able to buy an Emoji Jacket at any point remains to be seen. If it does go on sale, though, it might help cyclists get their message across to drivers in a simple, visual way.