Google brings automatic call screening to Pixel 2 and 3

Over the last couple of years, Google has updated older Pixel devices with features that first appear on its most recent phones. The latest tool to make its way from Pixel 4 to Pixel 2 and 3 is automatic call screening, which debuted on the former in December.
The feature is available in the Call Screen tool. It screens unknown callers and ensures those it deems to be robocallers don't bother you. Call Screen stops them from making the phone ring, and because the screening takes place on your device, it won't use up extra data. You can switch on Call Screen and automatic screening from your Pixel settings.