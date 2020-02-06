Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Private Division

Switch version of 'The Outer Worlds' delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

The game doesn't have a new release date yet.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
26m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Private Division

Just a few days ago we learned the release date for a Switch port of The Outer Worlds, but now it's delayed. The game was scheduled for release on Nintendo's system March 6th, however the coronavirus outbreak in China has impacted Virtuous, the developer working on the port who has previously delivered versions of Dark Souls Remastered and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for Switch.

On LinkedIn, Virtuous CEO Gilles Langourieux writes that although all members of the team are safe and accounted for, reduced local transportation has made it difficult for them to go to work. Its studios in Chengdu and Xian have extended their holidays until next week as a result. According to publisher Private Division, there isn't a new release date yet, but in a tweet they revealed that when the game comes out they will release a physical version on cartridge as well.

The current outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and on January 30th the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency. The death toll in China has reportedly risen past 600 among more than 31,000 confirmed cases. Quarantines and countermeasures have affected a number of companies with operations in China, including Nintendo's Switch manufacturing and Apple's stores.

Source: Private Division (Twitter), LinkedIn
In this article: business, coronavirus, gaming, nintendo, The Outer Worlds
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX plans to spin off its Starlink satellite internet business

SpaceX plans to spin off its Starlink satellite internet business

View
Uber expects to be profitable by the end of 2020

Uber expects to be profitable by the end of 2020

View
Attorney general thinks US should buy controlling stake in Nokia, Ericsson

Attorney general thinks US should buy controlling stake in Nokia, Ericsson

View
Netflix will let you stop those annoying auto previews

Netflix will let you stop those annoying auto previews

View
Instagram will tell you which of your boring friends to unfollow

Instagram will tell you which of your boring friends to unfollow

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr