Wirecutter's best deals: Save $95 on a Roborock S4 robot vacuum

Street price: $60; deal price: $40

If you missed the recent deal we posted from Amazon, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 is back down to $40 from Newegg. Already incredibly affordable at the street price of $60, these are our budget noise-cancelling headphones pick and the best option out there for under $100. This drop matches the all-time low and is a tremendous value for what you're getting, as it's still rare to find decent wireless headphones with active noise cancellation for such a low price. This is a great opportunity to save if you like the Q20's somewhat bass-heavy sound profile.

If you're in the market for headphones but don't want to break the bank, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 are the budget pick in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writers Brent Butterworth and Lauren Dragan wrote, "Generally, when wireless noise-cancelling headphones dip below $100, they make some serious concessions in sound, build quality, or the effectiveness of their active noise cancellation. So we were pleasantly surprised to discover that the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 does all of those things pretty well for around 60 bucks. Although its noise cancelling and sound quality can't match the standards set by the much pricier Bose 700, the Life Q20 is a fantastic affordable option."

Street price: $395; deal price: $300 w/ promo code ROBOROCKS4

Back down to $300 when you use promo code ROBOROCKS4, this deal matches the low we've seen for the Roborock S4. While it doesn't work quite as well on rugs as some other options in its price range, overall we found the Roborock S4 to be quick, graceful, and one of the most efficient navigators we've tested. So if you're interested in a new robot vac, this is an excellent chance to save on a recommended pick. Though still pricier than our other picks, this $100 drop is not to be missed if you want a very smart vacuum.

Well-priced for its performance, the Roborock S4 is the super smart upgrade pick in our guide to the best robot vacuum. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Liam McCabe wrote, "If you want precise control over your robot, you won't find a better deal than the Roborock S4. Left to its own devices, this bot with laser-based mapping is a super-efficient navigator that can cover lots of ground quickly, avoiding most obstacles and traps. It's also backed with a battery that's big enough to let it clean a huge space on a single charge. But it really shines when you use its interactive maps, which let you set invisible, software-based barriers around your home—great for keeping the bot out of trouble, or for focused cleanups in small areas. We don't have a sense for how durable this brand is (it hasn't been popular in the US for long enough to tell), and it's not as effective at cleaning rugs as some competing bots. But with such excellent navigation for the price, we can kind of look past those shortcomings."

Street price: $280; deal price: $230

Available for $230, this is a new low for our top Thunderbolt 3 dock pick in new condition. Compact and versatile, the CalDigit TS3 Plus offers USB-C ports, and SD card slot, and the most USB-A ports compared to most of the competition. We've seen a recent dip in street price after an extended $250 deal through Apple last month, but deals on this pick are still relatively rare, so if you're looking for a Thunderbolt 3 dock, now is a great chance to save on a recommended option.

The top pick in our guide to the best Thunderbolt 3 dock, we consider the CalDigit TS3 to be the best bet for most people. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "CalDigit's TS3 Plus is the best Thunderbolt 3 dock for most people because it offers more USB-A ports than almost all of the competition and provides USB-C ports and an SD card slot without sacrificing other important inputs. It's also one of the most compact models available, so it takes up less room on your desk—especially if you stand it on its end, an option you don't get with most docks. And the 85 watts of power it can send to a connected laptop means it's capable of charging even a 15-inch MacBook Pro at full speed, or a 16-inch MacBook Pro at close to that. The TS3 Plus is more expensive than some other docks we tested, but if you truly need a Thunderbolt 3 dock rather than a USB-C one, this model makes the fewest compromises.

Street price: $32; deal price: $26

Down to $26 in white or red, this is a nice deal on a two-in-one power bank and wall charger. The reliable Anker PowerCore Fusion is a great option if you're looking for a single device that can plug in to charge your items overnight, and easily pack up to carry with you throughout the day for charges on the go. We've seen an increase in street price in 2020 from about $30 to $36, but this is still a good opportunity to save.

The Anker Powercore Fusion is the power bank and wall charger pick in our guide to the best portable chargers and power banks. Wirecutter Staff Writer Sarah Witman wrote, "The Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 is the best power bank we've found that's also a good wall charger. Rather than having a wall charger that you leave at home and a separate power bank that you carry with you, this is a single gadget that does double duty. It's easy to use: Flip open the AC plug and stick it in a wall outlet to charge it, wait for the three little battery-status lights on the side to light up, then take it with you for hours of portable power. And you don't have to worry about your power bank dying while you're out and about, because you can charge it from any wall outlet."

