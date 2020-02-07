Latest in Gear

Microsoft's revamped Edge browser now runs on ARM-based Windows PCs

The Chromium version could be a step up for PCs like the Surface Pro X.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago
The default web browsing experience on ARM-based Windows PCs just took a big step forward. Microsoft has released its first version of its Chromium-based Edge browser for ARM-based Windows 10 systems, giving them all the compatibility and feature improvements without the performance hit that comes from emulating the x86 edition. Suffice it to say this could be very helpful if you're running a Snapdragon-powered computer like the Surface Pro X and want a relatively lean but capable browser.

The new Edge (version 80) also supports Dolby Vision video playback and better handling for web apps in addition to the usual round of fixes and tweaks. It'll roll out to Windows 10 users over the next few weeks, but we suspect you'll want to grab it sooner if you're using an ARM machine and aren't completely attached to rival browsers like Chrome or Firefox.

Via: Windows Central
Source: Microsoft
