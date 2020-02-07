Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:

'OurMine' group briefly hijacked Facebook's Twitter and Instagram accounts

The Khoros marketing platform was once again a vector for the attack.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
31m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

After Jack Dorsey's account was taken over by hackers (more than once), social media account takeovers can't get much bigger, but now Facebook itself has become a victim. The same "OurMine" hackers who sent messages from a bunch of NFL team accounts and @ESPN ahead of the Super Bowl apparently accessed Facebook's accounts on Twitter and Instagram, as well as the official Twitter account for Facebook Messenger.

In a statement, Twitter confirmed they were accessed via third-party platform (apparently Khoros, the same way the NFL accounts were compromised) and that it had locked access to them. Last week Khoros said it had addressed a vulnerability in its platform after an attack and suspicious behavior, but it appears the OurMine group still has a way to use it for their own methods. For the rest of us, it's probably a reminder to double check what third-party services you've allowed to access your account on Twitter and other platforms.

Source: TechCrunch, Jane Manchun Wong (Twitter), Reuters
In this article: entertainment, facebook, instagram, khoros, ourmine, security, twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's revamped Edge browser now runs on ARM-based Windows PCs

Microsoft's revamped Edge browser now runs on ARM-based Windows PCs

View
Puma’s latest Sonic clothing line stays true to the original hedgehog

Puma’s latest Sonic clothing line stays true to the original hedgehog

View
Antarctica is hotter than it's ever been

Antarctica is hotter than it's ever been

View
Trump's next budget could give NASA a huge funding windfall

Trump's next budget could give NASA a huge funding windfall

View
Apple may be testing Macs with AMD processors

Apple may be testing Macs with AMD processors

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr