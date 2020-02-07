Motorola Razr's hinge 'broke' after 27,000 folds in durability test

Last year, CNET conducted the same test on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which lasted for 14 hours (119,380 folds) on the machine. The Foldbot was actually designed to test Samsung's device, but the publication had it modified for the Razr, with the goal of reaching 100,000 folds. However, the hosts of the livestream had to cut the testing short when the phone's hinge started making noises and showing resistance after almost four hours. It also looked uneven and out of alignment when the phone is closed.

That said, the Razr's screen still worked and looked just fine even after its hinge started giving out. The Galaxy Fold's screen broke by the end of its test, but then again, it lasted much longer and the machine was calibrated to fold it all the way through each time. For Razr's test, the machine only folded the device halfway.

You can check out the highlights from CNET's four-hour livestream below: