Motorola defends the Razr's reliability with footage of its test rig

The spokesperson said:

"razr is a unique smartphone, featuring a dynamic clamshell folding system unlike any device on the market. SquareTrade's FoldBot is simply not designed to test our device. Therefore, any tests run utilizing this machine will put undue stress on the hinge and not allow the phone to open and close as intended, making the test inaccurate."

If you'll recall, FoldBot was originally made for CNET's Samsung Galaxy Fold durability test. The publication had it modified for the Razr, but if you watch the test video, you'll see that it was only able to fold the device halfway through. As Motorola points out in its statement, the test didn't represent real-world use of the device. The rest of the company's statement reads:

"The important thing to remember is that razr underwent extensive cycle endurance testing during product development, and CNET's test is not indicative of what consumers will experience when using razr in the real-world. We have every confidence in the durability of razr."

Watch footage of the company's Razr test rig here: