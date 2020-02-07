Ahead of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie coming out next week, Puma has released a new line of clothing, shoes and accessories that feature Sonic and his friends. If you weren't a fan of the movie's first, nightmare-inducing trailer, the good news is that the line pulls its designs exclusively from the Sonic games.
Puma’s Sonic clothing line stays true to the original hedgehog
"You're too slow..."
The collection includes a bit of everything. One highlight is the $35 t-shirt pictured above, which features Sonic and Knuckles. Another shirt will remind friends and strangers that they're too slow, and just as fresh are the pair of $120 RS-X3 sneakers you see below. They come in two different colorways: one in Sonic's iconic blue, gold and whites, while the other looks like it takes its inspiration from Shadow. In a nice touch, the sneakers feature a scorecard toward the heel of the shoe.
You can buy items from the Puma x Sonic line starting today either online, at Puma stores or select retailers across the US. The kids' portion of the line will follow on February 15th.