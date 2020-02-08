Moto Razr test gauges the phone's ability to survive 'pocket sand'

Other tests are more predictable. It's not hard to scratch the screen's plastic surface, and you can break the screen if you bend the hinge backward with a "considerable amount of force."

These are clearly extreme tests, and you won't necessarily run into similar trouble if you're cautious. Still, they serve as a reminder that foldable phones are still quite fragile at the start of 2020. There's a chance that upcoming phones like Samsung's reportedly glass-covered Galaxy Z Flip are better at surviving in the real world. Until then, though, you'll want to be gentle.