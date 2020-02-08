Latest in Gear

Image credit: GreatDeals SmartPhones, YouTube

Galaxy Z Flip video leak shows a model headed to the US

You can also keep using Samsung's foldable phone while it's bent.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
GreatDeals SmartPhones, YouTube

If our earlier photos of the Galaxy Z Flip weren't enough, don't worry -- yet another leak appears to have shed more light on Samsung's next foldable phone. GreatDeals SmartPhones has posted a video exploring the clamshell device while providing more details in the process. To begin with, the Z Flip appears destined for the US with a conspicuous AT&T logo during the startup process. While there was a good chance the phone would come to the US (just as the Fold did), this seems to remove what little doubt was left.

The clip also seems to substantiate a number of other claims about the Z Flip, including its use of a Snapdragon 855+ chip, a 6.7-inch screen with an unusual 2,636 x 1,080 resolution and 256GB of built-in storage. And yes, you can continue using the phone if it's partly bent. It's also expected to have 8GB of RAM, two rear cameras, a lone hole-punch front camera and a 1-inch external display. There wouldn't be microSD expansion or a headphone jack.

You might see the Z Flip debut as soon as Samsung's Unpacked event on February 11th, and previous murmurs have suggested the foldable might be available (or at least, go up for pre-orders) as soon as the 14th. With that said, we wouldn't rule out a later introduction to avoid stealing the Galaxy S20's spotlight.

Via: SamMobile
Source: GreatDeals SmartPhones (YouTube)
