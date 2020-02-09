Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip in an Oscars ad

The company scooped itself two days before its event.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago
Samsung

After weeks of leaks of Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, it looks like the company has decided to scoop itself. Just a couple of days before the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11th, Samsung rolled out an ad for the Galaxy Z Flip during tonight's Oscars ceremony.

The ad confirms a lot of what we've already seen in leaked hands-ons, but with a much better look at it when it's fully folded. There appears to be a secondary display on the back that will flash a caller ID when there's an incoming call, and you might even be able to answer the call with the phone "closed." The ad also shows the phone sat on the table at a 90 degree angle for video chats.

We don't yet know a ton about the phone however. WinFuture's Roland Quandt says that it'll likely carry last year's Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 3,300 mAh battery and two primary cameras. There's speculation that it'll cost almost $1,400 sans contract and might be on sale as early as February 14th.

We'll be there on the ground at the Samsung event this Tuesday, where we hope to confirm these details and more.

In this article: galaxy z flip, gear, mobile, samsung
