Another month means another Pixel 4 sale. This time around, you can get $200 off Google's latest flagship. Amazon has cut the price of the 64GB Clearly White and Just Black models to $599, down from $799. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen on the Pixel 4, it's close. And, in any case, $200 off is nothing to scoff at.
Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are $200 off at Amazon
While not the lowest discount we've seen, $200 off is still a substantial drop.
Sponsored Links
Amazon has also discounted the bigger Pixel 4 XL. It's likewise $200 off, making it $699, instead of $899. Just note currently only the Clearly White model is $200 off -- the Just Black variant is a more modest $91 off. If you're set on buying the phone in black, Google has discounted both color variants by $200 on its website.
Engadget's Chris Velazco awarded the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL scores of 83 and 85 when he reviewed the two phones. The Pixel 4's Motion Sense feature, when it worked, was a highlight, as was its smooth 90Hz display. However, he found battery life was on the "low end of acceptable."