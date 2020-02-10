Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Sony withdraws from MWC and will launch phones on YouTube instead

It joins LG, NVIDIA, Amazon and others in pulling out of the show.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SOPA Images via Getty Images

Sony has become the latest tech company to withdraw from Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona over fears of the novel coronavirus contagion, the company said in a press release. The news is a big blow to the event, because Sony is usually one of the larger participants and could unveil an important new phone, possibly the Xperia 5 plus.

"As we place the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain," the company wrote. Instead of holding a press conference live at the event, Sony will host one on its official Xperia YouTube channel.

According to leaks, the Xperia 5 Plus will be a 6.6-inch OLED phone, with triple rear cameras and a time-of-flight sensor for bokeh-tastic portrait photos. It could also have a cutout-free 8-megapixel selfie phone, stereo speakers and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

So far, NVIDIA, Amazon, LG and Samsung (to a more limited extent) are among the major exhibitors to back out of MWC. "As CNET's Katie Collins noted on Twitter, "it'll just be a bunch of journalists knocking around an empty conference center twiddling their thumbs at this rate."

Source: Sony
In this article: Barcelona, coronavirus, gear, launch, mobile, MWC, smartphones, sony, Xperia, YouTube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Netflix films won just two Oscars after 'Parasite' swept major awards

Netflix films won just two Oscars after 'Parasite' swept major awards

View
Blood-drawing robot is supposedly more accurate than humans

Blood-drawing robot is supposedly more accurate than humans

View
Bill Gates is the first to buy a hydrogen-powered 'superyacht'

Bill Gates is the first to buy a hydrogen-powered 'superyacht'

View
Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip in an Oscars ad

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip in an Oscars ad

View
Amazon is the latest to pull out of MWC over coronavirus worries

Amazon is the latest to pull out of MWC over coronavirus worries

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr