What do you want to know about the new Motorola Razr?

The phone has been on sale for about four days now, and I've been testing a review unit for about as long. That's enough time to get started on a full review, but certainly not enough to actually live with this thing -- an important prerequisite, I think you'll agree. So, like we did with that second go-around with the Galaxy Fold, we're turning to you. If you have you lingering questions, specifics you want us to test, or well, whatever really, be sure to let us know by emailing me (v@engadget.com), sliding into my DMs (@chrisvelazco) or leaving a comment below.

As companies pour more of their resources into building the future of smartphones, it feels less appropriate to whip up half-baked stories to grab early eyeballs. I hope you'll indulge us as we take a little time to write a review that's worth your attention.