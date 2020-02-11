Adobe adds split-screen multitasking to Lightroom on iPad

It's not the only change, as Adobe has updated Lightroom across a host of platforms. One of the more useful new features is the option to import presets and profiles from Google Drive on Android. There's support for more cameras and lens profiles on desktop, iOS and Android. Desktop users can now export files in the DNG lossless raw image format, which mobile users have previously been able to do, while there's a keyboard shortcut to create a panorama once you've selected some images.