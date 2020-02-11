Latest in Gaming

Bungie is rolling back 'Destiny 2' accounts again

It expects to complete the emergency maintenance by 7 PM PT/10 PM ET.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
37m ago
Destiny 2 is yet again going through some significant issues. Bungie took it offline for emergency maintenance at around 1:30 PM ET after players lost crafting materials, items and currency following the most recent hotfix, in a situation mirroring issues experienced back in January.

Bungie says it has once again pinpointed the problem that caused players to lose items. It's rolling player accounts back to the state they were in at 11:30 AM Tuesday morning before Hotfix 2.7.1.1 went live. Destiny 2 will stay offline until Bungie finishes its maintenance work, which might last until 7 PM PT/10 PM ET. It'll continue to provide updates through the Bungie Help Twitter account.

