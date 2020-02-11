Bungie is rolling back 'Destiny 2' accounts again

Bungie says it has once again pinpointed the problem that caused players to lose items. It's rolling player accounts back to the state they were in at 11:30 AM Tuesday morning before Hotfix 2.7.1.1 went live. Destiny 2 will stay offline until Bungie finishes its maintenance work, which might last until 7 PM PT/10 PM ET. It'll continue to provide updates through the Bungie Help Twitter account.

We are continuing to roll back player accounts to the state they were in at 8:30 AM PST prior to Hotfix 2.7.1.1. Destiny 2 will remain offline until maintenance is complete.



Another update will be provided by 3 PM PST. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 11, 2020