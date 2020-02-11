The Galaxy S20+ vs. the competition: A bigger screen and more lenses

Of the three Galaxy S phones introduced today, the middle "plus" edition is probably the one that most of you will end up buying. It's got a quad camera setup, up to 512 GB of storage and an expansive 6.7-inch screen. But it's not the only large flagship phone out there, especially now that Apple's sized up with the Pro Max. We've lined up some of the more notable competition in a handy table for you, though you'll have to wait for our full review to get the final verdict.