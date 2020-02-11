The Morning After: The last Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and S20 leaks

Tell us what you want to know about this foldable phone.Our Motorola Razr review is in progress

Chris Velazco has only had the Motorola Razr for about four days, and he'll need some more quality time to give it a thorough review. So in the meantime, let us know what you're interested in finding out about this new phone and its flexible flip screen -- other than the durability of its hinge.

Apple keyboards make the Oscar-winning director 'want to go back to PCs.'Oscar-winning screenwriter Taika Waititi dunks on Apple's keyboards

Taika Waititi, winning a trophy for best adapted screenplay, started issuing demands of his favorite technology company shortly after leaving the stage. When asked by reporters about the forthcoming Writers Guild of America negotiations, the director focused his ire on Apple. Specifically, its keyboards, which the director says are "impossible to write on."

"They've gotten worse," said Waititi, "it makes me want to go back to PCs."

Bioware is cutting off-seasonal refreshes while it reinvents the game.'Anthem' is about to change completely

Ever since players first dived into Anthem, the game has been a mess. Its troubled development is well documented, but what does the team do now?

According to Bioware boss, Casey Hudson, "Over the coming months, we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards... we'll be doing something we'd like to have done more of the first time around -- giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first."

There are sacrifices, but not as many as you'd expect.Review: JLab's $29 Go Air wireless earbuds

If the best true wireless earbuds you can buy are $230, surely an alternative priced for less than $30 isn't worth your time, right? Wrong. While it may have been true in the past that cheap true wireless earbuds weren't as reliable as their pricier competitors, that's not the case in 2020. According to Billy Steele, who reviewed them, you'll have to sacrifice audio quality to save a big chunk of change. The company included a lot of handy features we typically see on pricier models -- like easy-to-use touch controls and spoken battery levels. If you mostly use earbuds for podcasts or audiobooks, these will serve you well. Read the full review at Engadget.com.

It had a little help from the wind.British Airways breaks the New York to London subsonic flight record

British Airways just set a new record for subsonic flight -- with some help from nature. The airline has confirmed Flightradar24 data showing that one of its Boeing 747s completed a New York to London flight in just 4 hours and 56 minutes, beating the previous best of 5 hours and 13 minutes -- and snipping plenty of time off the typical six hours plus it typically takes. The aircraft was helped by a stronger-than-usual (more than 200MPH) jet stream that took the 747 up to 825MPH.

