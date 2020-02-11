Logitech's $170 StreamCam is aimed at first-time streamers

Capture used to only support Windows devices, but Logitech has announced that it's rolling out an update that will make it compatible with Mac computers. The updated software, which can be downloaded from Logitech's website, also comes with Dark Mode, updated scene effects and features like live text overlays. Users may want to take note, though, that the Mac version is still in beta, so they may have to contend with bugs and performance issues.

StreamCam is now available in white and graphite for $170 from Logitech's website and retailers in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. The company also plans to release it worldwide in the coming months.