Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

Watch at your own risk.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Following last week's teaser, Netflix has shared the first main trailer for season two of Altered Carbon. A word of warning: if you want to go into the new episodes without spoiling any of the story, don't watch the trailer or read what follows this paragraph as the trailer shares almost too many details.

Not only do we see more of Anthony Mackie (Falcon in Marvel Cinematic Universe) as the "re-sleeve" of protagonist Takeshi Kovacs, but we also learn that Mackie finds Quell, Kovacs' long lost-lover. What's more, in closing moments of the trailer, we see Mackie and Will Yun Lee, the "original" Kovacs, meet and fight one another. "Are you so far gone you don't recognize yourself?" asks the original in the trailer's best moment.

You'll be able to watch the new season starting on February 27th. There's a lot of excitement for Altered Carbon, in part because fans have been waiting two years for the new season. It's also Netflix's big sci-fi show in a recently crowded field that includes gems like The Expanse and Star Trek: Picard.

Source: Netflix
In this article: altered carbon, anthony mackie, av, entertainment, Netflix, sci-fi, science fiction, streaming, streaming video, television, TV, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

We're live at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco!

We're live at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco!

View
Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here at 2PM ET!

Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here at 2PM ET!

View
Logitech's $170 StreamCam is aimed at first-time streamers

Logitech's $170 StreamCam is aimed at first-time streamers

View
Drake will stream exclusively on Twitch rival Caffeine

Drake will stream exclusively on Twitch rival Caffeine

View
Try out Windows 10X today with Microsoft's dual-screen emulator

Try out Windows 10X today with Microsoft's dual-screen emulator

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr