Netflix will let anyone stream 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' for free

Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I've Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9!

The movie will be available to everyone in the US and some other markets until March 9th. It's not the first time Netflix has offered a free look at some of its originals: it made the first episode of The Crown season 3 available to everyone in the UK last year, and it has tried similar tactics with shows in India and South America to lure in subscribers.

It appears this is the first time Netflix has adopted this strategy for an original movie Stateside, though. Those who've heard their friends and relatives talk about TATBILB can check it out even if they aren't a Netflix member. Netflix hopes they'll enjoy it enough to sign up to check out To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You as well.