Image credit: Netflix

Netflix will let anyone stream 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' for free

It's available to non-subscribers until March 9th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
It seemed as though To All the Boys I've Loved Before was the talk of the town when the charming rom-com arrived on Netflix in 2018. With the sequel to the hit movie set to arrive on Wednesday, Netflix is offering non-subscribers the chance to see what all the fuss is about -- without having to sign up.

The movie will be available to everyone in the US and some other markets until March 9th. It's not the first time Netflix has offered a free look at some of its originals: it made the first episode of The Crown season 3 available to everyone in the UK last year, and it has tried similar tactics with shows in India and South America to lure in subscribers.

It appears this is the first time Netflix has adopted this strategy for an original movie Stateside, though. Those who've heard their friends and relatives talk about TATBILB can check it out even if they aren't a Netflix member. Netflix hopes they'll enjoy it enough to sign up to check out To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You as well.

Source: Netflix (1), (2)
In this article: av, entertainment, movies, netflix, romcom, streaming, to all the boys ive loved before, toalltheboysivelovedbefore
