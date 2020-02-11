Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nintendo

Nintendo will host Switch pop-up lounges in four US airports

Get a few ‘Mario Kart’ races in while you wait for your plane.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
Waiting for your plane to board is boring at best and excruciating at worst. Nintendo will help passengers at four US airports pass the time with its pop-up lounges, where they can play hit Switch games, charge their devices and grab some freebies. Nintendo hopes people stop by to get a taste of how a system that converts from a home console to a handheld portable could be a great companion for travelers. The company's hit games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Party will be available to play in both TV mode and portable mode.

Travelers can purchase a Switch and some games while they're at the pop-up, but oddly, customers can't get their console on the same day and take them on their trip -- Nintendo will ship the products to customers' homes. Those who do order a Switch or Switch Lite, though, will get a free carrying case. Pop-up visitors will receive a free Nintendo-themed luggage handle wrap and a $10 Target coupon for any Nintendo purchase of $75 or more.

Nintendo will host its Switch pop-up lounges in Dulles International Airport, Tacoma International Airport, O'Hare International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport from mid-February to late March. Some airports have gaming lounges, such as Gameway at Dallas Fort Worth, but a Nintendo pop-up lounge could be a more family-friendly take on the concept. Plus, Nintendo has the right idea of appealing to travelers who could be bored out of their minds on long flights -- a Switch or Switch Light could keep passengers occupied for hours.

Via: Siliconera
Source: Nintendo
