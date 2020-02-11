Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Samsung created an Olympics edition Galaxy S20+ for athletes

Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy one as a consumer.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
46m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco / Engadget

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics mere months away, Samsung says it will give athletes taking part in the competition a special version of the Galaxy S20+. Dubbed the Olympic Games Athlete Edition, the "Mirror Gold" phone features the Olympic rings toward the bottom back of the device.

This isn't the first time Samsung has made a special edition phone in honor of the Olympics. When the Winter Games took place in the company's home of South Korea, the company designed a very stylish version of the Galaxy Note 8. Like the phone it just announced, that variant was only available to athletes.

Follow all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here!

In this article: Galaxy S20+, gear, mobile, olympics, samsung, Tokyo Olympics
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

We're live at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco!

We're live at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco!

View
'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

View
Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here at 2PM ET!

Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here at 2PM ET!

View
Logitech's $170 StreamCam is aimed at first-time streamers

Logitech's $170 StreamCam is aimed at first-time streamers

View
Drake will stream exclusively on Twitch rival Caffeine

Drake will stream exclusively on Twitch rival Caffeine

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr