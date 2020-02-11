Samsung's discounted Galaxy S10 series starts at $599

You won't get the larger screens, more advanced cameras and other hardware upgrades of the S20, of course. However, Samsung has promised that some software features will come to the S10 series in time. As such, they might be good deals if you're willing to sit slightly behind the technology curve. Not that Samsung had much choice -- when the S20 line starts at $999, the company needed some more affordable options.

