Samsung adds Google Duo to the Galaxy S20 dialer

Samsung announced the Duo integration at its Galaxy Unpacked event today. By integrating the Duo into its default messaging app, Samsung will eliminate the need to download a separate video messaging app and theoretically use less data. Samsung says it will bring Duo its phones "starting with" the Galaxy S20, so with a little luck, we might see this on older phones, too.

Last year, Google made Duo available on the web and launched Duo group video calling in select regions. On the Galaxy S20, users will be able to talk with up to eight friends at once, and they'll be able to use the wide lens.

Follow all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here!