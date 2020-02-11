Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Samsung adds Google Duo to the Galaxy S20 dialer

You'll be able to chat with up to eight friends.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Samsung has confirmed rumors that its Galaxy S20 lineup will integrate Google Duo. From the dialer, users will simply tap Duo to start a video call in Full HD with 5G. Google Duo works across operating systems, so you won't be limited to who you can video chat with.

Samsung announced the Duo integration at its Galaxy Unpacked event today. By integrating the Duo into its default messaging app, Samsung will eliminate the need to download a separate video messaging app and theoretically use less data. Samsung says it will bring Duo its phones "starting with" the Galaxy S20, so with a little luck, we might see this on older phones, too.

Last year, Google made Duo available on the web and launched Duo group video calling in select regions. On the Galaxy S20, users will be able to talk with up to eight friends at once, and they'll be able to use the wide lens.

Follow all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here!

Source: Samsung
In this article: duo, galaxy, Galaxy S20, gear, messages, messaging, mobile, s20event, samsung, samsung galaxy, samsung unpacked, services, unpacked, video chat
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

We're live at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco!

We're live at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco!

View
'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

View
Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here at 2PM ET!

Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here at 2PM ET!

View
Logitech's $170 StreamCam is aimed at first-time streamers

Logitech's $170 StreamCam is aimed at first-time streamers

View
Drake will stream exclusively on Twitch rival Caffeine

Drake will stream exclusively on Twitch rival Caffeine

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr