Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on: Razr who?

But I'm getting ahead of myself. The real standout here is this 6.7-inch, flexible Super AMOLED screen -- or rather, the stuff covering it. Samsung confirmed early in its Unpacked press conference that the screen is covered in fully flexible glass, meaning it should be dramatically more durable than the soft, plastic screens used in devices like the original Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and, yes, the Razr.

Real-world testing may reveal shortcomings we just can't pick out right now, but I find myself feeling less concerned about what would happen to the Z Flip after a butterfingers moment. (It doesn't hurt that the hinge has been reinforced with special fibers to keep debris out of the phone itself.) And I simply can't convey to you just how much better a proper glass screen feels to use than a plastic OLED -- that nagging, back-of-my-head concern about scratching that internal screen is gone. Apart from a noticeable crease, using the Z Flip feels just like using a regular phone.

As it turns out, "feel" counts for a lot where foldables are concerned, and Samsung has a surprisingly good handle on it here. While the Z Flip doesn't click into place quite as convincingly as the Razr does, it also doesn't make a tell-tale creaking sound. (At least, as far as I could tell -- it was pretty loud in there.) And to Samsung's credit, the hinge system in place here allows for more flexibility than what I've seen before. You can, for instance, prop the Z Flip open 90 degrees so you can rest the phone on a table and have it shoot with either of the 12MP rear cameras.

I'm still collecting my thoughts about the Galaxy Z Flip, so please refresh for updates. In the meantime, check out these photos we took on-site.