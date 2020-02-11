Latest in Gear

Samsung taps Thom Browne for special edition Galaxy Z Flip

The company will also sell a special pair of Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Alongside the three standard color variants of the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung plans to sell a special Thom Browne variant of its upcoming foldable phone. The phone is features a clean, silver finish with the designer's signature red, white and blue strip down its center.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Limited Edition Set (Thom Browne) | 6 Photos

6

Samsung said it will share additional details about the phone -- and the other special edition accessories it teased -- during an event at New York Fashion Week. It appears Samsung will bundle the phone with a matching pair of Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active 2. While we don't know how it'll cost, it will almost certainly be more expensive than the standard edition Galaxy Z Flip, which starts at $1,380. Leaks from earlier this week suggested it could cost as much as $2,500 in select markets.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch foldable display and a three-stop hinge. Internally, Samsung said the phone includes a 7nm, 64-bit octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Powering the phone is a 3,300mAh battery. The standard Galaxy Z Flip will be available starting on February 14th.

Follow all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here!

