The Galaxy S20 vs. the competition: Pretty in pink (or blue or black)

It's time for a new set of Galaxy S phones, and the most diminutive of this year's trio isn't actually that small thanks to its 6.2-inch screen. In addition to that extra display real estate, the S20 also packs in a trio of rear shooters, 5G and a Samsung-made 2.7 GHz processor. To see how it all stacks up against some of the more "petite" flagship handsets, check out our table below, and be sure to check back for our full review later this month.