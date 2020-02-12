Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

'Harriet' star Cynthia Erivo's sci-fi podcast is becoming a movie

The Oscar nominee will both star in and produce 'Carrier.'
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Podcast adaptations have a mixed track record in Hollywood, but that isn't stopping Amblin Partners from being particularly ambitious. Steven Spielberg's outfit has bought the movie rights to Carrier, a sci-fi podcast created by Qcode and Dan Blank that stars Harriet actress and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo. She'll both produce the movie and reprise her role as the truck driver Raylene, who discovers that her latest cargo is a threat to the planet that makes her a target.

Blank is writing and directing the movie.

There's no mention of when Carrier might arrive, or whether it's destined for theaters or streaming services. Still, it could go a long way toward raising the profile of podcasts if it's successful. While podcasts are big deals in their own right, a movie with a famous name at its heart could draw in newcomers.

Via: Variety
Source: Amblin Partners
In this article: amblin, av, carrier, cynthia erivo, dan blank, entertainment, internet, movie, movies, podcast, qcode
