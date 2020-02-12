Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Rosenbauer

The LAFD will operate the first electric fire truck in North America next year

It has enough charge for two hours of operation.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
51m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Rosenbauer

The Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD) will be the first department in North America to purchase an electric fire truck. It's confirmed that it has put in an order for a model from Austrian-based manufacturer Rosenbauer, and will take delivery of it next year.

The vehicle is based on Rosenbauer's Concept Fire Truck (CFT), which has two batteries with a charge capacity of 100 kilowatt hours. This is the equivalent of around two hours' operation, although it'll come with an on-board diesel generator if it's needed for longer.

The LAFD hasn't confirmed how much the vehicle costs, but previous reports from Electrek -- which originally cited the Menlo Park District as the first potential buyer of the vehicle -- put it at around $6 million, which is no small investment.

It's slated to hit the streets of Hollywood early next year, with LAFD chief Ralph Terrazas noting that the team is "looking forward to evaluation it in a real-world environment." If it ticks all the boxes, you could expect to see more of these vehicles on the road not long after.

Source: LAFD
Coverage: Eletrek
In this article: electric, EV, fire truck, green, LAFD, Menlo Park, Rosenbauer, security, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

China rolls out 'close contact detection app' for coronavirus

China rolls out 'close contact detection app' for coronavirus

View
Nikon's D6 flagship DLSR camera arrives in April for $6,500

Nikon's D6 flagship DLSR camera arrives in April for $6,500

View
BlueMail is back in the App Store after it called out Apple

BlueMail is back in the App Store after it called out Apple

View
'Outriders' trailer reveals a superhuman co-op shooter

'Outriders' trailer reveals a superhuman co-op shooter

View
Save $50 on Brydge's excellent iPad Pro keyboards

Save $50 on Brydge's excellent iPad Pro keyboards

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr