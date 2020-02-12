Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's Project xCloud preview extends to iOS devices

The one major catch being that the preview is limited to 10,000 people.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
29m ago
After first launching in preview on Android phones, Microsoft's Project xCloud is making its way over to iOS devices. Starting today, iPhone and iPad owners can check out the game streaming service through Apple's TestFlight platform.

With this being a TestFlight beta, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. The first is that the preview is limited to 10,000 individuals, so there's a good chance you won't be able to check out the app even if you register right away. At the moment, the beta is also only available in the US, UK and Canada. Likewise, should you get in, you'll likely get cycled out at some point so that Microsoft can test the app on a variety of different devices.

Due to an App Store policy, Microsoft says the beta will begin with a single game, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Xbox console streaming isn't included at the moment. If none of those limitations sound like a reason to skip the beta, you can find full instructions on how to join in on the company's website.

While a full launch is likely still months away, Project xCloud is slowly turning into a solid service. Compared to Google Stadia, Microsoft has been smart about not overpromising on features like 4K output and has instead worked to make the platform work as best as it can at 720p first.

Source: Microsoft
