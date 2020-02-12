'Prince of Persia' is coming back as a VR escape room

The escape room will be available this spring in over 300 escape rooms around the world, including in many parts of Europe and North America.

This isn't Ubisoft's first escape room (it already has Escape the Lost Pyramid and Beyond Medusa's Gate), but it is the first that isn't based on an Assassin's Creed title. It also suggests that Prince of Persia still has a place at the game developer in 2020 beyond the occasional mobile app, even if this probably doesn't hint at a full-fledged revival.