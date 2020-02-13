The latest big star to stream their gameplay exclusively on Facebook isn't someone who made their name on Twitch or YouTube per se. UFC trailblazer and former WWE champ Ronda Rousey will hold her first Facebook gaming stream on February 18th at 3PM PST/6PM EST.
Facebook Gaming locks down another big-name streamer: Ronda Rousey
The UFC and WWE star is starting the 'baddest stream on the planet.'
Sponsored Links
With more than 11.2 million Facebook fans, Rousey already has a massive fanbase that might just be interested in watching her play games. The former WrestleMania headliner, actor and author will be delving into Pokémon Sword and Shield on her first stream, proceeds from which will go towards Australian bushfire recovery efforts.
Rousey's the latest in a string of mainstream stars to sign an exclusive deal with a game-focused streaming platform. Just this week, it emerged that Drake is joining relative newcomer Caffeine to host rap battles and produce other content (maybe he'll even make a return to Fortnite there someday).