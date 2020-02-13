Facebook Gaming locks down another big-name streamer: Ronda Rousey

With more than 11.2 million Facebook fans, Rousey already has a massive fanbase that might just be interested in watching her play games. The former WrestleMania headliner, actor and author will be delving into Pokémon Sword and Shield on her first stream, proceeds from which will go towards Australian bushfire recovery efforts.

Rousey's the latest in a string of mainstream stars to sign an exclusive deal with a game-focused streaming platform. Just this week, it emerged that Drake is joining relative newcomer Caffeine to host rap battles and produce other content (maybe he'll even make a return to Fortnite there someday).