Jamm Pro combines powerful synth and sampler tools in one iPad app

There are many more on-screen controls, as you might have guessed by the tablet-native design, and the app makes use of every inch of visual real estate. Each effect can be modified by dragging your finger along the button, giving you fine-grained control without having to let go of other controls. Inter-App Audio support lets you pull in work from drum machines and other music apps, while you can export multi-channel tracks to polish them in desktop apps like Ableton and Logic.

Jamm Pro will normally sell for $20, although it's available for $10 during its first two weeks on the market. Coldcut is clearly aiming at veterans (or at least determined amateurs) with this app, but that's part of the appeal. This could theoretically be the centerpiece of a live performance or a production studio, rather than a secondary app that merely fills gaps in your musical arsenal.