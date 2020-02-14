Image credit: Engadget

    Engadget Podcast: Breaking down the Samsung fest and MWC mess

    What will happen to all the Android launches we were supposed to see?
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    1h ago
    A bunch of things in tech got the proverbial nails slammed into their coffins this week. Andy Rubin's Essential phone company shut down, MWC got canceled due to fears over coronavirus and the Motorola Razr folding flip phone is pretty likely dead on arrival thanks to Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip. Cherlynn is joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco (Devindra is off on vacation, yay!) to talk about their Galaxy phone coverage and commiserate over no longer going to Barcelona.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Credits
    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Chris Velazco
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: av, EngadgetPodcast, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, Galaxy S20, gear, lg, mobile, mwc2020, podcast, s20event, samsung, smartphone
