Arguably Square Enix's biggest project ever creeps towards it (delayed) launch date, and to keep everyone interested, we get to see what is apparently the entirety of the opening movie for Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Watch the opening to 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' right here
"There ain't no getting off this (hype) train we on."
Sponsored Links
If your connection isn't quite up to watching it, the trailer is divided into two parts. There's firstly a world-setting section, as industrial progress, big machines and street before covering the same ground as the original FFVII's intro, with Aeris the flower girl and the Avalanche rebels pulling into a nearby power reactor, ready to literally blow shit up. It doesn't differ too much from the source material -- at least yet -- but offers a glimpse into how the team will try to balance the same story with the expectations (and advances) of a Triple-A game in 2020.
Let's just not talk about some of their redesigns. And, in case you forget, it all comes out April 10th.