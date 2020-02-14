Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix

Watch the opening to 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' right here

"There ain't no getting off this (hype) train we on."
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Square Enix

Arguably Square Enix's biggest project ever creeps towards it (delayed) launch date, and to keep everyone interested, we get to see what is apparently the entirety of the opening movie for Final Fantasy VII Remake.

If your connection isn't quite up to watching it, the trailer is divided into two parts. There's firstly a world-setting section, as industrial progress, big machines and street before covering the same ground as the original FFVII's intro, with Aeris the flower girl and the Avalanche rebels pulling into a nearby power reactor, ready to literally blow shit up. It doesn't differ too much from the source material -- at least yet -- but offers a glimpse into how the team will try to balance the same story with the expectations (and advances) of a Triple-A game in 2020.

Let's just not talk about some of their redesigns. And, in case you forget, it all comes out April 10th.

In this article: av, bringbackaeris, ff7, ffvii, final fantasy 7, final fantasy 7 remake, final fantasy VII remake, gaming, ps4, sony, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Roku claims 36 million active users as streaming continues to spread

Roku claims 36 million active users as streaming continues to spread

View
Ex-Waymo driver arrested for causing one of its vans to hit his car

Ex-Waymo driver arrested for causing one of its vans to hit his car

View
NVIDIA cuts its outlook by $100 million due to 2019 coronavirus

NVIDIA cuts its outlook by $100 million due to 2019 coronavirus

View
Bidding for the 'Nintendo PlayStation' prototype is already over $200k

Bidding for the 'Nintendo PlayStation' prototype is already over $200k

View
Ohio man charged for laundering $300 million through Bitcoin 'mixer'

Ohio man charged for laundering $300 million through Bitcoin 'mixer'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr