Watch the opening to 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' right here

If your connection isn't quite up to watching it, the trailer is divided into two parts. There's firstly a world-setting section, as industrial progress, big machines and street before covering the same ground as the original FFVII's intro, with Aeris the flower girl and the Avalanche rebels pulling into a nearby power reactor, ready to literally blow shit up. It doesn't differ too much from the source material -- at least yet -- but offers a glimpse into how the team will try to balance the same story with the expectations (and advances) of a Triple-A game in 2020.

Let's just not talk about some of their redesigns. And, in case you forget, it all comes out April 10th.