Latest in Gear

Image credit: S3studio via Getty Images

Gmail for iOS will let you attach items from the Files app

That includes files from connected services like Dropbox.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

S3studio via Getty Images

The Gmail iOS app is making it a little easier to send attachments. Previously, users were limited to attaching photos from the camera roll or anything in their Google Drive. Thanks to an update rolling out today, users will be able to add attachments from the Files iOS app. That means you'll be able to send anything in iCloud Drive, files saved locally on your phone, plus anything in services you've connected like Dropbox.

In the iOS app, users will simply click the attachment icon, scroll to the "Attachments" section and select the folder icon. This isn't a huge change, but attachments have always felt a bit limited in the Gmail app, so it's a welcomed improvement. This is an "extended rollout," so don't be surprised if you don't see the change right away.

G Suite

The update comes roughly one year after Gmail introduced larger changes to the iOS app, like a refreshed design and more accessible account switcher. Since then, Gmail has added other features, like customizable swipe actions and the ability to prevent images from loading automatically.

Via: iMore
Source: G Suite Updates
In this article: app, attachments, files, gear, gmail, google, ios, mobile, services, update
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Motorola Razr review: A fashion statement, not a flagship

Motorola Razr review: A fashion statement, not a flagship

View
Australian court orders Google to reveal user who wrote a dentist’s bad review

Australian court orders Google to reveal user who wrote a dentist’s bad review

View
Online-only platforms are going offline with permanent spaces

Online-only platforms are going offline with permanent spaces

View
How to connect your new turntable to any audio system

How to connect your new turntable to any audio system

View
Pandora's Apple Watch app can stream music without an iPhone

Pandora's Apple Watch app can stream music without an iPhone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr