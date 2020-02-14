Motorola Razr review: A fashion statement, not a flagship

Speaking of things I just didn't notice after a while, there are two very subtle creases above and below where the hinge actually lives. You're more likely to feel them (plus a few other very shallow divots) than see them under the relatively soft plastic screen layer. Motorola says these sorts of lumps are normal, but they're still far from ideal, considering just how much they're charging. And beyond that, there are bigger things here to be concerned about.

For one: The screen is much dimmer than what you'd find on other phones in this price range. Using this thing outdoors can feel like a struggle sometimes. Under certain kinds of bright light, the screen also takes on a splotchy, almost oily look because of the anti-scratch coating Motorola used. It in no way impacts the screen's usability, it's just kind of... ugly. And even though this internal screen mostly sits flush with the bezels around it, the panel on my review unit feels slightly raised on the left side, right near the hinge. Whenever I have to tap something over there, I can actually feel the plastic panel moving up and down when I apply pressure. Could this somehow impact the screen's usability over time? I was very skeptical, but for what it's worth, Motorola provided this statement:

"What you're noticing can be attributed to the movement of the display into the chin. The razr's dynamic clamshell folding system is comprised of several moving parts including: a flexible OLED display module, metal support plates and a state-of-the-art hinge system. The display moves into the chin slightly when folded and pulls out to keep it in tension when open. This in no way affects the quality of the product."

For now, though, the Razr's screen has put up with my everyday punishment without issue. I've accidentally dropped the phone face-down a few times and the display still seems fine. It also survived a trip to the beach on a windy day when sand was whipping around like crazy, but I don't know how often I'd want to press my luck like that. See, every time you close the phone, the screen directly above the hinge subtly and momentarily lifts away from the Razr's body. It's not hard to imagine some foreign junk — like that pesky, high-speed sand — could find its way inside and wreak havoc. That gap is only ever open for a split second, so it may well never be a problem, but I still can't help but quietly worry.